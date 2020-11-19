Diane Francis: Trudeau fiddles as Beijing burns us

Article content continued

Canada’s captured elite have given China a free pass, despite its transgressions, and now threatens to turn Canada into a geopolitical outlier. The rest of the democratic world realizes that China is an enemy of the West and yet Canada sits on the sidelines.

This is the same group of elites who ignored evidence that Chinese hackers harvested technology developed by the now-defunct Canadian telecommunications champion Nortel, and that Huawei’s systems pose a security threat.

“Huawei represents a danger and the evidence is clear,” said Quebec Conservative Pierre Paul-Hus, also a former military officer, in Parliament. “Thirty days is a reasonable time frame. We should have the answer today. You’ve had more than enough time.”

Trudeau has ducked China issues because he is surrounded by a cadre of China whisperers led by former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, whose protege is Trudeau’s current foreign affairs minister, François-Philippe Champagne. That’s the minister who borrowed more than $1 million from the Bank of China to buy two London apartments, then switched banks after the press caught wind of it.

He should have resigned. But he didn’t. And, symbolically, in Parliament this week, the government’s pussyfooting on China was defended by Champagne, not Pierre Trudeau’s son.