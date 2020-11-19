Dear Everyone, Please Stop Making Fun Of The Rockefeller Christmas Tree…It’s, Like, Dying

Leave the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree alone.
While each and every day continues to blend into the other in equal parts predictable and totally unpredictable ways, there was one thing I didn’t expect to happen this year: Giant Christmas tree shaming.
Yes, giant Christmas tree shaming.
The geographic location, Rockefeller Center, posted a picture of this years’ Christmas tree and apparently a lot of people have a lot of things to say.
“This tree looks dead?!?,” this person said, which like, no shit! They chopped it down.
“Was this tree struck by lightning,” this person asked. To this I say, “no, they chopped it down.”
This person was worried about squirrels, which like, hopefully they got away.
And this person even had the audacity to call it a giant twig. A. Giant. Twig.
As you can see, “Girl what the hell is this” was the overall sentiment.
Ultimately, this rude behavior from random keyboard warriors became too much for the NYC landmark.
The New York City geographical location responded:
Boom. Zoom. Roasted Chrissy Teigen style.
