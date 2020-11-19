Deadly Protests Erupt in Uganda After Arrest of 2 Opposition Figures

NAIROBI, Kenya — Seven people were killed and 45 others wounded as violent demonstrations broke out across Uganda on Wednesday, the police said, after two presidential candidates were arrested while trying to campaign ahead of a highly anticipated January election.

The Ugandan police said they had arrested one of the candidates, the popular musician-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine, in the eastern district of Luuka, on accusations that his rallies had breached coronavirus rules. “The majority of the participants had no safeguards of face masks, physical distancing and proper hygiene,” a police statement said.

Another presidential contender, Patrick Amuriat, was arrested in the northwestern town of Gulu, accused of planning to hold an unauthorized assembly. He was later released.

It was the second this month that the police had detained the two candidates. The authorities had also previously arrested Mr. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, on several occasions, severely beat him in custody and even killed his driver. They had also raided his party offices and confiscated election materials.