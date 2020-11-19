‘Dance Monkey’ Makes Shazam History by Becoming Its Most-Searched Song of All Time

Following the accomplishment of her breakout 2019 single, Tones And I credits the app, which first launched in 2002, for widening her appeal and elevate her fan-base.

–

Tones And I hit “Dance Monkey” has been named the most-searched song of all time on music service Shazam.

The app, which first launched in 2002, enables users to identify unfamiliar songs, and the Australian singer’s breakout 2019 single has since become the top tune on the platform, which was lauched as a smartphone app in 2008

The artist, real name Toni Watson, credits the app, which is used by over 200million people each month and is owned by Apple Music, with widening her appeal.

“Shazam has been a huge platform for me in terms of reaching people,” she tells Variety.

“I didn’t have a following when I released ‘Dance Monkey’, but it gave me the opportunity to reach more people and elevate my fan-base, which has all (led) to creating a career for myself.

“Shazam is definitely an app designed to help more unknown artists, and everyone knows Tones loves an up-and-comer!.”

“Prayer in C” by Robin Schulz, Lilly Wood & The Prick is the second most-searched track on Shazam, followed by Passenger‘s “Let Her Go”, Avicii‘s “Wake Me Up”, and “Lean On” by Major Lazer.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud”, “Cheap Thrills” by Sia Furler, Gotye‘s “Somebody That I Used to Know”, “This Girl” from Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners, and “Take Me to Church” by Hozier.

The top 10 chart for the Shazam:

Tones And I – “Dance Monkey” Robin Schulz, Lilly Wood & The Prick – “Prayer in C” Passenger – “Let Her Go” Avicii – “Wake Me Up” Major Lazer – “Lean On” Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud” Sia Furler – “Cheap Thrills” Gotye – “Somebody That I Used to Know” Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners – “This Girl” Hozier – “Take Me to Church”