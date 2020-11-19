Daimler to double sales of Mercedes-Benz Maybach vehicles By

© .



FRANKFURT () – German luxury carmaker Daimler (DE:) on Thursday said it plans to double sales of its Maybach-branded Mercedes-Benz vehicles, after selling 12,000 vehicles last year.

Daimler unveiled its new flagship vehicle, which is based on a Mercedes-Benz S-Class limousine, and which retails starting at $173,000 but can quickly add up to more than $250,000 once options like $3,200 silver champagne flutes are added.

Daimler plans to make a range of Maybach models, including fully electric variants, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said during a virtual presentation of the car.