Cubs could trade multiple stars this offseason?

The Chicago Cubs could be on the verge of an offseason of major upheaval within the organization.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, a number of MLB executives believe that the Cubs could trade “a number of players” in the coming months. Kris Bryant and Javier Baez are the names mentioned most frequently, but the organization has reportedly been informing other teams that anyone could be acquired for the right return. One executive characterized the Cubs as looking at a “heavy restart,” while another said the team was “open to all kinds of stuff.”

Any major moves would be partly driven by money. Bryant, Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo all face free agency after 2021. That said, the Cubs have underwhelmed, particularly over the last two seasons. There is a sense that things have gotten a bit stale.

This already promises to be a very different offseason from the Cubs’ point of view after Theo Epstein left the organization.

At least one of the players named as a possible trade target probably won’t be thrilled with it. Regardless, the Cubs appear to be preparing for huge changes.