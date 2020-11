First M1 Apple Silicon Macs Now Arriving to Customers

Apple last week announced the first Macs that use the new M1 Apple Silicon chips, debuting new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models. The first M1 Macs were supposed to be arriving to customers on November 17, but a few people have been receiving their orders today and M1 machines are now in the hands of customers. one of the first few people who got it first😍M1 Macbook pro …