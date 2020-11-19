‘Cowboy Bebop’: Geoff Stults Cast as Chalmers in Netflix Series

Geoff Stults (Enlisted, The Finder) is bringing the law to Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series as Chalmers, the epitome of a Western lawman.

The character is Jet Black’s former co-detective in the ISSP’s Homicide Division. “He wears a chronic smile that makes you want to punch him square in the face… especially Jet. And that’s only partly because Chalmers is dating his ex-wife these days,” per the official character description.

The adaptation of the cult Japanese animated series has also added the following actors to its cast: Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU) as Ana, Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch‘s national tour) as Gren, Rachel House (Stateless) as Mao, Ann Truong (Strike Back) as Shin and Hoa Xuande (Top of the Lake) as Lin.

* Fox has ordered the variety show Game of Talents, in which contestants must guess the performers’ hidden talent, based only on their first impressions and a few wily clues. Wayne Brady will host and executive-produce.

* Luis Guzmán (Shameless, Code Black) will recur during Season 2 of Starz’s Hightown as Frankie’s charmingly hilarious but deadly cousin.

* All eight seasons of Mad About You — including the 2019 revival season, which was previously exclusive to Spectrum — will begin streaming on Amazon Prime on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

* DC’s Stargirl has tapped Alkoya Brunson (Me, Myself and I) to recur during Season 2 as Jakeem Thunder, Decider reports.

* A+E Studios is developing the limited series Blood Brothers (working title), about the friendship between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X.

* The new drama Coyote, starring Michael Chiklis as a former border patrol agent who is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America, will debut Thursday, Jan. 7 on CBS All Access. (The series was previously slated to premiere on Paramount Network.) Watch a trailer:

