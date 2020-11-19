ControlUp, which helps IT teams manage all of their virtual desktops using one console, raises $27M round led by Jerusalem Venture and K1 Investment Management (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:

ControlUp, which helps IT teams manage all of their virtual desktops using one console, raises $27M round led by Jerusalem Venture and K1 Investment Management  —  ControlUp leverages AI to help IT teams remediate problems with on-premise, hybrid, and cloud infrastructure.

