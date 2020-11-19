Conor McGregor will fight Dustin Poirer at UFC 257 in 2021

Conor McGregor will come out of retirement – again – with a fight against Dustin Poirier scheduled for January, according to the Irish MMA star’s website.

A statement on TheMacLife.com, said both fighters will compete at 155-pounds with the contest to take place on January 23 in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates the likely venue.

The fight will headline UFC 257 with both fighters signing off on the agreement.

“I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again,” McGregor was quoted as saying.

“I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.”

Conor McGregor back in business. (Getty)

The fight is seen as a tune up fight for McGregor due to his lack of activity in the octagon since beating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in January.

McGregor defeated Poirier via a first-round knockout in 2014. In June, the Irishman said he was calling it quits after after becoming frustrated at problems arranging bouts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my world title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

However many withing fighting circles took it with a grain of salt, with McGregor linked to a possible cross-combat fight with Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao before the Poirier bout was confirmed.