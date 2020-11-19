College football Week 12: Players to watch

After a week of cancellations, postponements and only one top-five team in action, we are rewarded with a huge week of games. Clemson is back in action after losing to Notre Dame. We are also treated to Oklahoma State-Oklahoma and USC-Utah.

We also have some pleasant surprises. BYU, Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina are all playing as top-15 teams. Who knew that Indiana-Ohio State would be the biggest game in the Big Ten regular season? Or that Wisconsin-Northwestern was a close second?

We still have a bevy of canceled and postponed games … most notably Miami’s game with Georgia Tech that forced the ACC to shuffle its schedule. No. 5 Texas A,amp;M will not play this week, and neither will Marshall nor Louisiana. We are getting close to the end of the season, and the pandemic is wreaking havoc on the schedule as well as the rosters of some top teams.

As for the players that will be on the field this week, here are 14 to watch for.