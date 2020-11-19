Celo taps Chorus One to build a bridge with Cosmos, paving the way for others By Cointelegraph

Celo taps Chorus One to build a bridge with Cosmos, paving the way for others
Celo has awarded a grant to staking service provider Chorus One to build a bridge facilitating interoperability between the Cosmos and Celo networks.
The proof-based bridge will allow “bidirectional communication’ between Celo and Cosmos, allowing Celo’s cUSD stablecoin to operate on the Cosmos network, and Cosmos-based assets including ATOM, BAND, and KAVA to be held in the Celo Reserve.
