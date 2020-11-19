Cardinals QB Kyler Murray not focusing on MVP talk

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has established himself as one of the best in the NFL. He propelled himself further into the MVP conversation over the weekend in a win over the Buffalo Bills after an incredible hail mary touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

If he manages to lead Arizona to victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, the Cardinals will be primed to win the NFC West, and Murray will be well on his way to being an MVP candidate after being named Rookie of the Year in 2019.

While it’s an exciting thought, the second-year quarterback revealed he isn’t focused on the MVP conversation.

“I haven’t done anything so as far as the MVP deal, I’m not worried about that,” Murray said, via the team’s official website. “As far as my personal confidence, do I believe I’m one of the best in the league? Yeah, of course. I think anybody should be confident in themselves.”

The most recent players to win both Rookie of the Year, and eventually the MVP award, are Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton.

It’ll be even more impressive if Murray manages to win the MVP award just one season after being named Rookie of the Year.

The 23-year-old is well on his way to becoming the first player ever to record 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He currently has 2,375 passing yards and 604 rushing yards through games and will have seven more contests to make history.

If he accomplishes the feat, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him named MVP this season. However, BetOnline.ag lists Patrick Mahomes as owning the best odds to take home the hardware at +180. Murray ranks fourth at +550 behind Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

With plenty of season left, Murray could easily leapfrog those players for the best odds to win MVP.