Cape Town school slams fake ‘extremely offensive, unacceptable’ racist TikTok account using its name

Table View High School has condemned a fake and racist TikTok account, which has been using its name.

It is also alleged that another account impersonated the identity of a 15-year-old pupil at the school.

The user posted a video of a group of learners in the school hall, where the k-word was used.

The account shared a racist post, where the k-word was used.

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), the account attempted to use the school’s name, while there had also been an attempt to impersonate the identity of a 15-year-old learner at the school.

“Please note that Table View High School does not have a TikTok account,” the school posted on its Facebook page. “We distance ourselves from this account.”

Education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they have engaged with the school and have confirmed the learner’s account had allegedly been impersonated.

“The parents have submitted the learner’s phone to the police and have opened a case of defamation of character,” said Hammond.

She said arrangements were being made with a digital forensics company to get the content removed.

The school, meanwhile, has instructed a lawyer to take up the issue with TikTok, with the view of getting the fake account removed.

“The content is extremely offensive and unacceptable,” said Hammond.

Stirring ‘unrest and racial tension’

The creator of the account, named @tableviewhighscool, posted a video of a group of learners in school uniform standing on a stage, with the caption, “We have given all our k—— blazers”.

The k-word had a monkey emoji in place of the letter “a”, the Daily Voice reported.

“It is concerning that ‘someone’ has allegedly impersonated an account of a child, and impersonated an account of the school, which never existed, with the intention to maliciously sow seeds of division, hatred and racism, and cause harm to a minor and the integrity of this school,” Hammond added.

“It is unacceptable that people are intentionally and maliciously wanting to stir unrest and racial tension.”

