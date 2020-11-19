Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown has been ‘model citizen’

Antonio Brown is under investigation by the NFL for destroying a security camera during his year-long mandatory sabbatical from the league. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians voiced his support for the divisive receiver, saying he has not been a problem since joining the team.

“He’s been a model citizen,” Arians said. “If and when he’s not, we’ll move on. He knows that. Our team knows that. …I don’t really think we’re going to have any problems. We haven’t had any so far and I wouldn’t anticipate any.”

Arians has made it clear time and time again that Brown is welcome on the team as long as he doesn’t cause any disruption, previously letting the media know that “we’re going to have a problem” if Brown complained about lack of targets in the loaded Bucs’ offense.

This short-leash approach makes sense from Arians’ perspective, as the offense is coming together just like he envisioned. The last thing he wants is for their third receiver to come in and start disrupting the rhythm and harmony they seem to have established.

That is arguably why the Bucs and Brown are such a perfect fit, because the team looks like it really does not need Brown to run up the score. Basically, he is just an added bonus that could help them reach historic heights and become a Super Bowl contender. And if Brown does prove to be a problem? They can send him packing without a second thought

Brown was not charged for the camera incident, and there is a chance that he faces no punishment from the league. He has been a solid addition in his two games in Tampa Bay, racking up 69 yards receiving in the Bucs’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.