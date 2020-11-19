Brooklyn Man Shows Off Home Made Flame Thrower – Sprays Crowd! (Video)

A Brooklyn man is wanted by the NY Police after he was caught on video shooting a flame thrower atop an occupied city bus in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood, has learned. The video – which went viral yesterday – has captured the attention of the NYPD, the MTA, and New Yorkers shocked at the visuals.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE VIDEO

Footage of the stunt, which was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, shows the man hopping from an ice cream truck to the roof of a city bus, then spraying fire into the air, as onlookers cheer and scream with a mixture of disbelief and fear.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN’S FACE IS COMPLETELY CHANGED!

The man then points the weapon downward, briefly setting fire to the street below, before awkwardly dismounting the bus, and dropping his flamethrower.

What’s crazy is that owning a flame thrower is not illegal in NYC. The State legislature tried to ban them two years ago, but it failed.

According to the MTA, this incident occurred on November 8th; none of the 25 passengers on the bus were injured.

“We don’t even need to say how absurd, dangerous, and just plain stupid this was. The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril,” said Tim Minton, a spokesperson for the agency. “We are grateful for the courageous actions of the operator in moving riders to safety minimized risk, and are cooperating fully with the NYPD investigation.”

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE VIDEO