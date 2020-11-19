Brooklyn Man Shows Off Home Made Flame Thrower – Sprays Crowd! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

A Brooklyn man is wanted by the NY Police after he was caught on video shooting a flame thrower atop an occupied city bus in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood, has learned. The video – which went viral yesterday – has captured the attention of the NYPD, the MTA, and New Yorkers shocked at the visuals.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE VIDEO

Footage of the stunt, which was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, shows the man hopping from an ice cream truck to the roof of a city bus, then spraying fire into the air, as onlookers cheer and scream with a mixture of disbelief and fear. 

KHLOE KARDASHIAN’S FACE IS COMPLETELY CHANGED!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR