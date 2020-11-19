Brewers promote Matt Arnold to GM

The Milwaukee Brewers made sure that neither David Stearns nor Matt Arnold is going anywhere.

As Adam McCalvy wrote for the official MLB website, the Brewers promoted Arnold from senior vice president and assistant general manager to senior vice president and general manager. Stearns, meanwhile, will continue to serve as president of baseball operations while having the GM tag removed from his title.

“For the past five years, Matt has served an invaluable role in helping to guide our baseball operations group,” Stearns said in an official club statement. “He has contributed to every significant decision we have made and has offered indispensable advice and support throughout his time with the Brewers. Today’s announcement formalizes how we have operated over the last few years. This move provides Matt with the deserved recognition of his tireless work and ensures that our baseball operations leadership group remains intact.”

Stearns grew up a fan of the New York Mets and was approached by the Amazins to interview for the position of president of baseball operations. Milwaukee denied that request, though, and assured that its successful pairing will remain put through at least the start of the 2021 season.

Per McCalvy, the Brewers have the National League’s fifth-best regular-season winning percentage since Arnold and Stearns officially joined the organization in October 2015. Milwaukee has qualified for the playoffs in each of the past three years.