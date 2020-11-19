Boyband Pictures From The 90s That Are Ridiculous

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Because there is nothing better than pictures of the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC in the ’90s/early 2000s.

1.

A group of guys waiting for you to pull them on their oversized wagon.

2.

Guys who *really* like the American flag.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

3.

Guys who can’t figure out how to stand on chairs.

4.

A guy that just really needs a hug.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

5.

A group of guys who appeared to have gotten *a little too* into the drama club costume trunk.


George De Sota / Getty Images

6.

Guys with chin straps and little house on the prairie haircuts.


Frank Trapper / Getty Images

7.

Guys with jackets that appear to be covered in bird shit.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

8.

Guys who appear to have gotten dressed in a very dark closet.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

9.

Guys wearing suit jackets made of carpet.


Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

10.

Guys on the beach getting drenched in jeans.

11.

Guys with turtlenecks that appear to have been eaten by an animal.

12.

Guys who break mirrors and take pictures of the damage.

13.

Guys who were into reflective leather clothing.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

14.

Guys who wore colorful oversized metallic ski suits.

15.

Guys who pretended to be astronauts.


Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

16.

A guy with all the right moves.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

17.

Guys who got weird when they prayed.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

18.

Guys who really needed to use a phone.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

19.

SOMEBODY GIVE THEM ANOTHER PHONE.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

20.

Guys who needed help buttoning their shirts.

21.

Guys with really great stuffed animal collections.


Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

22.

A guy who wasn’t afraid to tell you *just* how hungry he was.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

23.

A guy who posed with an instrument he definitely couldn’t play.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

24.

Guys who really liked making movements with their hands.

25.

Guys who wore ski goggles as fashion accessories.


Brian Rasic / Getty Images

26.

Guys who just really loved Christmas.


Andre Csillag / Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

27.

Guys who wore matching white satin suits and fedoras.

28.

Guys who shared a giant snake.

29.

Guys who had a *thing* for blue M,amp;Ms.


Globe Photos / Globe Photos/mediapunch/Shutterstock

30.

Guys with highly crafted and extremely creative facial hair.


Peter Carrette Archive / Getty Images

31.

And lastly, literally any guy who posed like this because all of them did:


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

Nostalgia Trip

Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR