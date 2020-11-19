Boyband Pictures From The 90s That Are Ridiculous

Because there is nothing better than pictures of the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC in the ’90s/early 2000s.
1.
A group of guys waiting for you to pull them on their oversized wagon.
2.
Guys who *really* like the American flag.
3.
Guys who can’t figure out how to stand on chairs.
4.
A guy that just really needs a hug.
5.
A group of guys who appeared to have gotten *a little too* into the drama club costume trunk.
6.
Guys with chin straps and little house on the prairie haircuts.
7.
Guys with jackets that appear to be covered in bird shit.
8.
Guys who appear to have gotten dressed in a very dark closet.
9.
Guys wearing suit jackets made of carpet.
10.
Guys on the beach getting drenched in jeans.
11.
Guys with turtlenecks that appear to have been eaten by an animal.
12.
Guys who break mirrors and take pictures of the damage.
13.
Guys who were into reflective leather clothing.
14.
Guys who wore colorful oversized metallic ski suits.
15.
Guys who pretended to be astronauts.
16.
A guy with all the right moves.
17.
Guys who got weird when they prayed.
18.
Guys who really needed to use a phone.
19.
SOMEBODY GIVE THEM ANOTHER PHONE.
20.
Guys who needed help buttoning their shirts.
21.
Guys with really great stuffed animal collections.
22.
A guy who wasn’t afraid to tell you *just* how hungry he was.
23.
A guy who posed with an instrument he definitely couldn’t play.
24.
Guys who really liked making movements with their hands.
25.
Guys who wore ski goggles as fashion accessories.
26.
Guys who just really loved Christmas.
27.
Guys who wore matching white satin suits and fedoras.
28.
Guys who shared a giant snake.
29.
Guys who had a *thing* for blue M,amp;Ms.
30.
Guys with highly crafted and extremely creative facial hair.
31.
And lastly, literally any guy who posed like this because all of them did:
