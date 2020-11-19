Boosie Badazz’s Foot Saved After Multiple Surgeries Following Dallas Shoot-Out

Instagram

The Baton Rouge rapper reportedly needed multiple surgeries to make sure his injured foot heal properly following a recent shooting in a Dallas shopping mall.

Surgeons have saved rapper Boosie Badazz’s foot after a gunshot wound sparked amputation gossip.

The star is already back home recovering after multiple surgeries to save his foot.

Sources tell TMZ bullet fragments were removed and surgeons added screws to the bones in his foot to make sure the rapper heals.

Boosie was shot in the leg over the weekend (14Nov20) in Dallas, Texas.

The 38 year old and his entourage were fired upon in the parking lot of Big T’s Plaza shopping mall, during a visit to pay his respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed days before. Boosie had reportedly been driving through Dallas in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van before the shooting at the mall and, after shooters opened fire on the vehicle, the musician was struck below the knee and taken to a hospital.

The incident happened after Boosie celebrated his 38th birthday. “Prayers up for boosie & jeremih,” Juicy J wrote on Twitter soon after the news broke out.

While Boosie was hospitalized for gunshot wound, Jeremih contracted Covid-19. Amid rumors that Jeremih was fighting for his life, Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Toni Braxton, Fabolous, Emmy Rossum, and many more have sent prayers for him and his family.

Meanwhile, Boosie assured his fans that he’s “good,” a few days after the shooting. He went on to thank them for their well wishes, “Appreciate all the happy birthdays wishes & get well soon wishes. I love y’all.”