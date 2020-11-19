Boosie Badazz STILL In Hospital Following Leg Shooting: Leg May Be Amputated!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Boosie Badazz is reportedly still in the hospital days after he was shot in the leg in Dallas. And is hearing that he’s suffering from complications.

“We’re being told that Boosie is still in the hospital & is having complications in the leg that he was shot in due to his diabetes. From what we hear it’s not looking good for his leg😒🙏🏽”Gossip In The City reported via their Instagram.

The news platform also added that Boosie was shot because rivals thought he was in Dallas to retaliate after his affiliate, Mo3, was shot and killed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR