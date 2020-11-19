Boosie Badazz STILL In Hospital Following Leg Shooting: Leg May Be Amputated!!

Boosie Badazz is reportedly still in the hospital days after he was shot in the leg in Dallas. And is hearing that he’s suffering from complications.

“We’re being told that Boosie is still in the hospital & is having complications in the leg that he was shot in due to his diabetes. From what we hear it’s not looking good for his leg😒🙏🏽”Gossip In The City reported via their Instagram.

The news platform also added that Boosie was shot because rivals thought he was in Dallas to retaliate after his affiliate, Mo3, was shot and killed.

Boosie was in Dallas to pay respects Mo3, who was killed last Wednesday, at a vigil held at Dallas City Hall. He was shot near Big “T” Plaza, a southwest Dallas flea market.

Hip-hop took to social media to pay homage to the rapper.

After reports of Boosie’s shooting surfaced, confusion arose at it was reported from a notable outlet that he had not been shot. That appears to be inaccurate.

BOOSIE GIVES CONTROVERSIAL PARENTING ADVICE

We wish Boosie a speedy recovery.