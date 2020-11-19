Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Instagram

Though he previously assured he’s ‘good’ following the shooting in Dallas, the ‘Wipe Me Down’ rapper is still hospitalized and may have to get his leg amputated.

–

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) may have a long road in his recovery after recently getting shot in the leg. The rapper is reportedly still hospitalized after the Saturday, November 14 incident and is at risk of losing one of his legs.

According to several news outlets, the 38-year-old star is having complications in the leg that he was shot in due to his diabetes. The blogs reported that the gunshot wound is not healing fast and it’s not looking good for his leg, meaning he may have to get his leg amputated.

Responding to the reports, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Damn, 2020 ain’t sparing nobody prayers for Boosie.” Another simply tweeted, “Damn Boosie,” along with a praying hands emoji.

Boosie was shot in the leg last weekend during a trip to Dallas to pay respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on Wednesday, November 11. The Baton Rogue native and his entourage had reportedly been driving through Dallas in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van before the shooting in the parking lot of Big T’s Plaza shopping mall.

The musician was struck below the knee and taken to a hospital. It was said at the time that his injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Both Boosie and the shooters had fled the scene by the time members of the Dallas Police Department arrived. He reportedly has provided little information to police since entering the hospital.

A few days later, Boosie gave an update on his condition via Instagram Stories, assuring his fans, “I’m good.” He went on thanking them for their well wishes, adding, “Appreciate all the happy birthdays wishes & get well soon wishes. I love y’all.”

The shooting took place after Boosie celebrated his 38th birthday. Hours before the shooting, he still posted celebratory clips on Instagram, showing off his expensive getup and bling bling.