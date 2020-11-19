Bogdan Bogdanovic gets $10.66M qualifying offer from Kings

The Kings have extended a $10.66M qualifying offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic, making the shooting guard a restricted free agent, per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The move was expected, as it gives Sacramento the right to match any offer for one of the more intriguing free agents on the market. He averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 29.0 minutes per game last season and is a 37.4 percent career three-point shooter.

Bogdanovic has been embroiled in controversy this week. Word leaked that the Bucks had reached a sign-and-trade agreement for Bogdanovic days before the start of free agency.

The teams hoped to bring Bogdanovic the framework of their proposed deal and negotiate his contract with Milwaukee on Friday. Instead, he decided to enter restricted free agency in search of an offer sheet or other sign-and-trade scenarios.

In that proposed deal, the Bucks would have received Bogdanovic and Justin James to Milwaukee in exchange for Ersan Ilyasova, D.J. Wilson, and Donte DiVincenzo. Milwaukee decided to release Ilyasova on Friday, so a renewed effort to acquire Bogdanovic would require a restructured package.