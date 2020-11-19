Bobby Brown’s 28-year-old son Bobby Jr. has been found dead at his home in LA

Bobby Brown and Kim Ward’s 28-year-old son Bobby Brown Jr. has been found dead at his home in Los Angeles, according to a report.

Bobby Jr. is the second child Brown has lost after the death of his daughter with ex-wife Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in 2015.

Three years before their daughter died, Houston had been found dead in a bathtub from an accidental overdose of cocaine and barbiturates.

Police last night rushed to a ‘medical emergency’ but a source told TMZ ‘they do not believe there was foul play involved’ in Bobby Jr.’s death.

An insider said that the authorities are still investigating at the home in Encino, California.

Bobby Jr. is one of Brown’s seven children, including the late Bobbi Kristina, LaPrincia, 30, Landon, 34, Cassius, 11, Bodhi, 5, and Hendrix, 4.

He is survived by both his parents and five siblings; he did not have children of his own.

His brother Landon shared a photo of him on Instagram, writing: ‘I love you forever King.’

In a statement to CNN, Brown’s agent said he had ‘no comment’ on the death of his son.

It is the latest tragedy to befall the 51-year-old R,amp;B singer whose marriage to Houston from 1997 to 2007 was plagued by drug abuse, domestic violence and infidelity.

Houston was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in February 2012.

The 48-year-old had drowned as a result of cocaine use and heart disease, the coroner wrote.

Also in her system were Benadryl, Xanax, cannabis and Flexeril.

Three years later, the couple’s 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in the bathroom of her home in Rosewell, Georgia.

She died in a hospice six months later following catastrophic brain damage from being submerged in the water.

It was suspected that she may have been injured by Bobbi Kristina’s ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon during a domestic argument, but he was never charged with anything related to the incident.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that she died from being immersed in water and drug intoxication that led to pneumonia, however, medical experts were unable to rule whether her death was ‘due to intentional or accidental causes.’

Bobbi was buried two days later next to her legendary mother at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey.

In late 2016, Gordon was found liable in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the conservator of Bobbi Kristina’s estate, Bedelia Hargrove, and was court-ordered to pay a total of $36 million in the case.

In January 2020, Nick Gordon died from a heroin overdose.

Sources said Gordon, 30, had a series of heart attacks after he was rushed into intensive care in Florida amid New Year’s celebrations.