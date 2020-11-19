Bobby Brown ‘Devastated’ Following Son Bobby Jr.’s Death

WENN/Instagram/Sheri Determan

His lawyer Christopher Brown additionally shares Bobby Brown Jr.’s condition a few days before his death, noting that he was ‘not feeling well’ and had ‘flu-like symptoms.’

–

Bobby Brown has broken his silence following tragic death of son Bobby Brown Jr., who was found dead on Wednesday, November 18. Expressing his grief, the R&B singer shared in a statement on Thursday that he’s “devastated” over his son’s passing.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family,” read the statement which was obtained by E! News. “There are no words to explain the pain.”

Additionally, his lawyer Christopher Brown shared Bobby Brown Jr.’s condition a few days before his death. It was said that he was “not feeling well” and had “flu-like symptoms.” He added, “This is a tragic loss and we will be let the authorities conduct their investigation of his death,” before asking fans to “respect the family’s privacy.”

Prior to this, Bobby Brown Jr.’s brother Landon Brown paid tribute to his half-brother on social media shortly after the heartbreaking news hit the web. The 34-year-old son of Bobby and Melika Williams took to Instagram to honor his late brother, posting a black-and-white picture of Bobby Jr. “I love you forever King,” he simply captioned the post.

Bobby Jr., who was the singer/rapper’s second child together with Kim Ward, was reportedly found dead at his home in the L.A. area on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the L.A. County Coroner, the cause of death had been deferred, meaning that it was not determined after the autopsy. It is reported that the medical examiner has requested more investigations into his death before determining how he died.

Bobby Jr.’s passing marked the second time for Bobby Brown to lose a child in five years. Bobbi Kristina Brown, whom he shares with Whitney Houston, tragically passed away at age 22 on July 26, 2015. She died months in coma after found unconscious in her bathtub at her residence in Roswell, Georgia in January. The coroner determined Bobbi’s cause of death was drowning in the tub while she had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.