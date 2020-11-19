Best Motion Sensors for Samsung SmartThings 2020

Best

Motion Sensors for Samsung SmartThings

Android Central

2020

There are plenty of smart devices under Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, like connected doorbells and locks. It even has a Find feature that can help you locate a misplaced Galaxy device. With SmartThings, you can use a motion sensor to keep watch over areas of your home, allowing you to receive alerts, sound an alarm, unlock a door, or even just turn on a light. Not all Samsumg SmartThings motion sensors are created equal, however, so we’ve compiled a list that won’t give you any headaches — like our favorite option, the Ecolink Motion Detector — so you can monitor your home no matter where you are.



Staff pick

This great detector from Ecolink offers a five-year battery life (the best of the bunch) and flush or corner mount options. It can be set to ignore pets up to 55 pounds and is the best option of quality and price. $44 at Amazon Samsung’s own offering is also one of the cheapest on our list. With motion detection up to 15 feet and a 120-degree view range, this sensor can be set to monitor nearly any area in your home. $25 at Best Buy This sensor is more expensive than the others but that’s because it combines a motion sensor with a light that can be controlled by touch, voice, or remotely using the app. It senses motion and can automatically turn the lights on or off when you enter or exit a room, or set lights to a schedule that follows sunrise and sunset. $199 at Amazon This portable sensor from GE can be placed on a table, shelf, or anywhere you need to monitor — and then easily moved to another location. It covers a 180-degree view range and can be placed up to 150 feet away from your SmartThings hub. A lot of the options on this list are meant for indoor use, but this versatile motion sensor is made for the great outdoors (well, at least for outside of the home). It can detect motion up to 30 feet away and can be powered by battery or via USB. Note that you’ll need a hub to connect it with SmartThings. $45 at Amazon This feature-packed option from Aeotec offers not only motion detection, but also temperature, humidity, light, UV, and vibration. Don’t use six separate hardware devices when the Multisensor 6 has them all. $61 at Amazon

Sensing a smart trend

When it comes to monitoring your home for motion, you don’t want to skimp on a cheap device. Any money you spend on Samsung SmartThings motion sensors will be money well spent — no matter if you’re just turning on your lights or if you’re keeping a watchful eye over things when you’re not at home. Just add some new devices and you’ll be good to go. For that, the Ecolink Z-wave Plus Motion Detector is our pick for long-lasting motion detection.

Of course, it never hurts to go with a first-party option like the Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor, or a mobile option like the GE Z-Wave Plus Wireless Smart Sensor.

Whichever option you go with, you can feel good knowing that it will work with one of the most powerful smart home platforms in the world!