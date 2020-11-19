Best Buy Discounts 58-inch Samsung 4K TV for Black Friday

This year’s Black Friday deals have started to arrive, and bargain hunters are already browsing through Black Friday TV deals for all shapes and sizes. If you were hoping to take advantage of discounts this Black Friday to snag a 4K TV, you should start your search by looking through Walmart Black Friday deals, which includes an offer for a 58-inch Samsung 4K TV for $400 — a $50 discount from its original price of $450.

The Samsung 7 Series on offer is a 4K TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range or HDR, for a crisp and clear picture with a wide spectrum of vivid colors. The TV is also powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which upscales everything you watch into 4K.

It also comes with smart capabilities to help you access 4K content. With Samsung’s Tizen OS, you easily access streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, and you also have access to the Universal Guide, which offers a list of curated content that is customized to your personal preferences. The TV also offers Auto Game Mode, which optimizes the screen and minimizes input lag once it recognizes that you are starting a gaming session.

The 58-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is compatible with Google Assistant, for voice controls to change channels or adjust the volume, among many other commands. The 4K TV also works with Apple’s AirPlay 2, which will allow you to share content such as videos and music from Apple devices to its 58-inch screen.

With all the great 4K content being made, owning a 4K TV is required to enjoy them. If you want to add one to your home, or if you need more, you should definitely talk a look at Walmart’s offer for the 58-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV that slashes $50 off the price to bring it down to $400 from its original price of $450. If you’re worried that you’d miss out on a better offer through Nov. 27, Walmart’s Black Friday price guarantee will refund the difference if the television’s price goes even lower by then. If you want to buy a 4K TV, there’s no reason for you to hold back on clicking that Buy Now button.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

