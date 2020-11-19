Australian guard Josh Green selected 18th by Dallas Mavericks in NBA Draft

Australia has another young star in the NBA with guard Josh Green selected in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks for the upcoming NBA season.

The 6-foot-6, 86kg shooting guard was selected 18th in the opening round and will earn a guaranteed multi-year NBA contract. He will team up with superstars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in the Western Conference.

He’s set to earn $US 2,347,300 in his first year, $US 2,464,600 in his second and $US 2,582,000 in the third year of his rookie contract.

Green,20, played much of his senior high school basketball in the US after his family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, when he was 14.

The shooting guard transferred to IMG Academy in 2017 before playing college basketball for the 2019-20 season as a freshman at the University of Arizona. Green averaged 12 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

The rookie comes from a basketball obsessed family but also grew up playing Aussie Rules in Castle Hill in Sydney’s northwest.

It was only five years ago the former King’s School student, who represented the NSW under 16 basketball team at age 13, accepted a development academy position with the GWS Giants.

Green was to commit to Australian rules football, but left the country when his father was offered a job in Phoenix, Arizona.

“My dad (Delmas) is originally from New Orleans, and my mum (Cahla) is from Sydney, and they didn’t play in the NBL or anything, but they both played basketball. My parents told me to try out every sport I could,” Green told Wide World of Sports last year.

“They wanted me to do what’s best for me. I played a crazy amount of sports – around 15 – when I was a kid, but it got narrowed down to basketball and Australian football.

“I tried out for the Sydney Swans Academy but they made the GWS Academy so I actually played at GWS. But I’ve always been a big Swans fan, just because of Buddy Franklin and Adam Goodes,” Green added.

“I’ve always watched the games since I was a kid. We used to go out to the games, me and my dad, it was cool.

“I chose basketball in the end because I was going to America, and there’s no Australian football out there. Basketball was the end choice for me and I’m grateful I made that decision.”

The Australian has a huge opportunity to make the most of playing with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Green’s 3 and D style will fit in perfectly with Doncic, giving the Slovenian another attacking option on the wing.