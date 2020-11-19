Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.25% By .com

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.25%



.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.25% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were ALS Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.89% or 0.75 points to trade at 10.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Perpetual Ltd (ASX:) added 7.62% or 2.30 points to end at 32.48 and Virgin Money PLC (ASX:) was up 5.53% or 0.14 points to 2.67 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Elders Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.52% or 0.52 points to trade at 10.98 at the close. Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.04% or 0.18 points to end at 4.28 and Qbe Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.94% or 0.410 points to 10.000.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 646 to 621 and 349 ended unchanged.

Shares in ALS Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 7.89% or 0.75 to 10.25.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.39% to 15.312.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.63% or 11.85 to $1862.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.07% or 0.03 to hit $41.98 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.25% or 0.11 to trade at $44.45 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.14% to 0.7295, while AUD/JPY fell 0.14% to 75.74.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 92.442.