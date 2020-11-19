Australia breaking news today, live coronavirus updates and latest headlines November 20, 2020:

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall yesterday issued a rallying call to his state on their first day of lockdown with zero new coronavirus infections in a surprise result.

“While we may be physically distanced, I believe we stand together,” he said.

“What we do for the next six days will determine whether we are able to successfully stare down this threat from COVID-19.”

Mr Marshall praised the conduct of those who “waited in line for hours” to get tested for coronavirus as “simply outstanding”.

He also confirmed he has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to request the pause on international flights into Adelaide be extended until November 30.

Victoria’s 48-hour hard border closure with South Australia began at midnight, as the state that painfully struggled to control its second wave aims to protect its three-week streak of zero new cases. A permit system comes into effect from 11.59pm on Saturday.

“Our position should be jealously guarded,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.