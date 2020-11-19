Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 with bug fixes for iPhone 12 mini, text messaging, more

Apple has released iOS 14.2.1 to the public today, bringing notable bug fixes for MMS messages, hearing devices, and lock screen responsiveness on the iPhone 12 mini. Head below for the full release notes.

In fact, iOS 14.2.1 is only available to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iOS 14.2.1 addresses several notable problems that iPhone 12 users have been reporting. A large number of iPhone 12 users had been reporting missing messages from group text message threads, and the MMS improvements in iOS 14.2.1 should help resolve that problem.

As one affected user described:

I’m also having the same problem on a brand new iPhone 12 pro. It seems to only occur in sms threads (where at least one contact is not an iPhone user) and certain messages are never received making it pretty impossible to facilitate any sort of conversation.

iOS 14.2.1 also resolves commonly-reported problems with Made for iPhone hearing devices paired with the iPhone 12. Apple says that these problems were causing sound quality issues when listening to audio from an iPhone.

Finally, iOS 14.2.1 resolves issues with touch screen responsiveness on the lock screen, specifically for iPhone 12 mini users. One user on the Apple Support forums described the problem like this:

My phone screen stops registering touch input randomly only when inside of a case and also with a screen protector on. With just the case on, the screen is fine, and with just the screen protector on the screen works fine. It’s only when they’re combined that my screen goes all janky.

Here are the release notes for iOS 14.2.1 on iPhone. Again, this update is available only for iPhone 12 users, not users of older iPhone models.

Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

iOS 14.2.1 is rolling out today to all iPhone 12 users, and you’ll be able to update by heading to the Settings app and choosing “Software Update.” Note that if you don’t see the update immediately, keep checking as it may take a few minutes to hit your device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: