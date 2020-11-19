Apple and Verizon Debut ‘5G Fleet Swap’ Enterprise iPhone Trade-In Program

Verizon today announced the launch of the “5G Fleet Swap,” a new program that’s designed to allow enterprise customers to trade in their entire fleet of smartphones and upgrade to an iPhone 12 for zero upfront cost.



After the transition, the iPhones used by each business will have zero cost (for the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini) or a low monthly cost.

Customers can choose to trade in smartphones from Verizon or any other carrier and upgrade to any iPhone in the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup. The program will make it easier for businesses to make the transition from 4G to 5G.

“The ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup is the best for business, with an all-new design, advanced 5G experience, industry-leading security and A14 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps and Services. “Paired with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband going indoors and 5G Fleet Swap, an all-new device offer for enterprise, it’s now easier than ever for businesses to build transformational mobile apps that take advantage of the powerful ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup and 5G.”

Verizon highlighted some of the apps that businesses can better take advantage of over a 5G connection, such as IBM’s Maximo Visual Inspection app for monitoring production line defects and JigSpace for accessing documents and manuals with detailed augmented reality experiences for building of technical equipment.

Verizon also announced two 5G ultra wideband rollouts for enterprise customers. General Motors and Honeywell are the first companies to get 5G ultra wideband service at their facilities.