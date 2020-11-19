Andy Dalton: COVID-19 ‘hit me hard’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is having the most unique season, to date, of his NFL career.

The 33-year-old was called into action on Oct. 11 when Dak Prescott suffered a horrific season-ending ankle injury and helped lead the Cowboys to a comeback divisional win over the New York Giants. Dalton then suffered a concussion on a nasty hit delivered by Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic on Oct. 25.

If that wasn’t bad enough, he tested positive for COVID-19 and missed losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The COVID, it hit me hard the first day I had it, then it gradually started feeling better,” Dalton explained when speaking with reporters on Thursday, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “By the end of it, I was ready to get out of quarantine and get back up here.”

He added that he’s still getting his normal smell and taste back.

Because the former Cincinnati Bengals starter was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he only officially returned to practice this past Monday.

“It was a crazy three weeks for me, but I’m glad to be on the other side of it,” he said. “I’m glad to be back with everybody and through those three weeks.”

Dalton is preparing to start versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, with rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci and journeyman Garrett Gilbert beneath him on the depth chart. The 2-7 Cowboys are within reach of the first-place Eagles (3-5-1) and, thus, are eager to get their most-proven signal-caller back in the lineup and on the field.