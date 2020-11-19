Amelia Hamlin Gets Breast Reduction Surgery Over Badly Infected Piercing

Instagram

The rumored new flame of Scott Disick opens up on ‘The Skinny Confidential: Him & Her’ podcast about the potentially life-threatening condition that she had at 16 and left her with uneven boobs.

Amelia Gray Hamlin has a solid reason for having a breast reduction surgery. In a new candid interview, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared the story behind why she had to go under the knife at the age of 16, revealing that it had a lot to do with badly infected nipple piercing.

The 19-year-old made the revelation about her potentially life-threatening condition in a resurfaced episode of “The Skinny Confidential: Him & Her” podcast. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve never talked about this, but I had to fully get surgery. I had to get a breast reduction,” she first spilled.

Spilling more details about how it all started, the rumored new flame of Scott Disick recalled, “I had a 104 fever. 104. My left boob was out to here. I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever the heck that is.” She then mentioned, “It was the worst thing I’ve ever been through. I went to the emergency room, they told me, ‘You have a kidney infection.’ ”

Insisting that she did not have “a kidney infection,” Amelia dished, “[I] had to go to Cedars [Sinai [hospital’s] special disease doctor and he was like, ‘Yeah, you have strep in your left breast.’ ” The model went on to note that she was “12 hours away from going into sepsis,” which is a life-threatening medical emergency caused by the body’s response to an infection.

“The nipple piercing [was] being pulled [and] caused a small abrasion in my body. I already had the strep living in my system and then it went to that part of my body because it was an open wound,” the teen continued explaining. “When I tell you, my boobs were this big. And I, like, didn’t just get those down naturally … I had to fully get surgery.”

“I think my mom’s gonna kill me but I’ve never said that,” she recalled. “It made my boobs so uneven and [I] was like, ‘Oh, my god, am I really gonna have to live the rest of my life with my left boob this significantly larger than my right boob?’ ”