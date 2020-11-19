AMA doctor warns about Western Australia hotel security

A top Western Australian doctor has warned that the state is “rolling the dice” as South Australia heads into lockdown.
“Just go and get one now, while you can, while there’s , while it’s easy,” he said.
“If you never have to use it, that’s a big bonus.”
Dr Miller said there was a gaping hole in the security of Western Australia’s quarantine system, with many people such as security guards both working on the front line of the outbreak and having a second job.
“It’s just rolling the dice — we may as well be down as the casino putting it all on red,” he said.
The AMA wants the WA government to subsidise hotel workers’ incomes during the COVID-19 crisis.
But the government has stood against the proposal.
“Telling someone they can’t have a second job is very difficult and obviously not something we’re considering at this ,” Premier Mark McGowan said.