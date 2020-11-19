Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Afresh, which helps optimize grocery supply chains using AI, raises $13M Series A extension; source says valuing the company at more than $100M — AI-powered grocery management platform Afresh today raised $13 million in funding, a figure that a source tells VentureBeat values the company at over $100 million.
Afresh, which helps optimize grocery supply chains using AI, raises $13M Series A extension; source says valuing the company at more than $100M (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat: