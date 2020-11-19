AFL news, North Melbourne appoint David Noble as head coach: report

North Melbourne have reportedly appointed Brisbane Lions footy boss David Noble as the club’s next head coach in the wake of Rhyce Shaw’s exit.

Noble was widely tipped to win the role, beating out reported candidates Collingwood assistant Robert Harvey and Essendon assistant coach Daniel Giansiracusa.

Noble’s appointment comes as North Melbourne champion David King backed the former Lions footy boss to lead the Kangaroos into the future.

“It’s important because we’ve unfortunately put Rhyce in a position that challenged him to some degree in 2020 and it hasn’t gone to plan and unfortunately that hasn’t worked for anyone. You can’t afford that situation happening again – you can’t afford in 12 to 18 months to be replacing this guy,” King told SEN Breakfast.

David Noble has reportedly been handed the head coaching role at North Melbourne. (Getty) (Getty)

“This is why it comes back to David Noble for me, just because of sheer experience and having seen challenge at a whole host of football clubs before.

“He has the experience I think to take the media side of things really well. There’s going to be some challenging questions … he’ll be able to sit there in a really measured and calm way and educate us on the run.

“I think David Noble is a Kangaroos kind of guy – you get what you see. This is a guy that’s been around struggling footy clubs and been to the Brisbane Lions and had a major impact on what they’ve done in the last couple of years.”

