Addepar, a provider of wealth management technology, raises $117M Series E led by WestCap Group with 8VC participating (Samantha Hurst/Crowdfund Insider)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


Samantha Hurst / Crowdfund Insider:

Addepar, a provider of wealth management technology, raises $117M Series E led by WestCap Group with 8VC participating  —  – Twitter- Facebook- LinkedIn- Pinterest- Reddit- HackerNews- Telegram- Weibo- Email- Print- Subscribe,nbsp; —  Addepar, a U.S.-based wealth management platform …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR