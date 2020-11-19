Samantha Hurst / Crowdfund Insider:
Addepar, a provider of wealth management technology, raises $117M Series E led by WestCap Group with 8VC participating — – Twitter- Facebook- LinkedIn- Pinterest- Reddit- HackerNews- Telegram- Weibo- Email- Print- Subscribe,nbsp; — Addepar, a U.S.-based wealth management platform …
Addepar, a provider of wealth management technology, raises $117M Series E led by WestCap Group with 8VC participating (Samantha Hurst/Crowdfund Insider)
Samantha Hurst / Crowdfund Insider: