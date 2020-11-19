AD: Players ‘surprised’ by Dec. 22 season start date

The NBA will have a remarkably quick turnaround from the conclusion of the pandemic-altered season and the start of the 2020-12 campaign in December.

Anthony Davis admitted this week that he and a number of other NBA players were taken aback when notified of the 2020-12 season start date.

“I was surprised. I think a lot of guys were surprised,” Davis relayed to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “We feel like that’s kinda what the league already had in place. It was surprising to us because it’s something that was never talked about. Even Adam [Silver] came out and said it would be very unlikely to start on Christmas.”

After negotiations that included discussions about beginning next season possibly as late as February, the NBA and NBPA agreed earlier this month to tip off a 72-game season next month.