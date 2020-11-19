ABC Announces Winter 2021 Premiere Dates for The Rookie, mixed-ish, and More

To give you something to look forward to, ABC has announced early 2021 premiere dates for a number of scripted series. The lineup includes shows you already love and a new one you should definitely check out.

The Nathan Fillion-starring procedural The Rookie returns for its third season on Sunday, Jan. 3, while mixed-ish debuts its second season on Tuesday, Jan. 26. And if you’re looking for something completely new, Call Your Mother, the Kyra Sedgwick comedy about a woman who inserts herself back into the lives of her kids, premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The network also revealed when your favorite shows like The Good Doctor, black-ish, The Goldbergs, The Conners, and Grey’s Anatomy all return from their winter breaks.

Check out the premiere dates for ABC’s upcoming scripted series below.

Sunday, Jan. 3

The Rookie (10/9c)

Monday, Jan. 11

The Good Doctor (10/9c)

Wednesday, Jan. 13

The Goldbergs (8/7c)

American Housewife (8:30/7:30c)

The Conners (9/8c)

Call Your Mother (9:30/8:30c)

Wednesday, Jan. 20

For Life (10/9c)

Tuesday, Jan. 26

black-ish (9/8c)

mixed-ish (9:30/8:30c)

Big Sky (10/9c)

Thursday, Mar. 4

Station 19 (8/7c)

Grey’s Anatomy (9/8c)

A Million Little Things (10/9c)