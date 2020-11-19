ABB Capital Markets Day 2020

Article content continued

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Important notice about forward-looking information

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our future performance, including the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for ABB. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as “anticipates”, “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans”, “targets”, “aims” or similar expressions. However, there are many risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this press release and which could affect our ability to achieve any or all of our stated targets. The important factors that could cause such differences include, among others, business risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the volatile global economic environment and political conditions, costs associated with compliance activities, market acceptance of new products and services, changes in governmental regulations and currency exchange rates and such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in ABB Ltd’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Although ABB Ltd believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

_____________________

1 Calculated to exclude FX impacts and transformational acquisitions and divestments, includes bolt-on acquisitions and divestments within divisions.

2 Annual savings in the year 2030 from all solutions provided to customers 2021-30

3 Wherever local conditions allow

4 Diversity & Inclusion framework

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006185/en/

Contacts

ABB Ltd

Affolternstrasse 44

8050 Zurich

Switzerland

Media Relations

+41 43 317 71 11

[email protected]

Investor Relations

+41 43 317 71 11

[email protected]

#distro