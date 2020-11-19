A Chinese County Aims to Curb Dog Walking by Threatening to Kill the Dog

HONG KONG — In a southwestern corner of China, walking a dog can potentially get the animal killed by the authorities.

After receiving complaints of dogs biting children in Weixin County in Yunnan Province, officials have said they would ban dog walking and put in place a harsh three-strike penalty system.

For pet owners who flouted the ban the first strike would be a warning. Caught a second , they would be fined. For a third offense, their dogs would be seized and killed, according to the new rules, and apparently regardless of the dogs’ behavior. The ban is set to take effect on Friday.

The penalties are part of a regional effort to “correct uncivilized dog ownership in urban areas,” according to a joint notice issued last Friday by several Weixin County departments. “Residents must keep dogs tied up or in a pen. Dogs should not disrupt the normal order of the society or interfere with the daily life of others.”