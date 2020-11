Google will soon add cards to your new tab page in Chrome. Clicking on them will take you to recently-visited and related content on the web, and save you time in the process. “You know when you find that delicious recipe online, then you can’t find it again when it’s time to cook dinner? To help you jump back into activities like planning a meal, researching a holiday gift, or winding down with a video, we’ll soon add cards to your new tab page in Chrome,’ said Google.