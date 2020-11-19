2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Preseason Teams Announced

6 minutes ago
SEC Staff
Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 17th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams Thursday, tipping off the 2020-21 season.
Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee each have multiple selections. In all, 34 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.
The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.
The 2020-21 campaign begins November 25, with conference play set to begin December 29. The 2021 SEC Tournament will be March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
A list of the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:
First Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr. – Alabama
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky
Javonte Smart – LSU
Trendon Watford – LSU
AJ Lawson – South Carolina
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Yves Pons – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones – Alabama
Desi Sills – Arkansas
Scottie Lewis – Florida
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss
Dru Smith – Missouri
Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina
Savion Flagg – Texas A,amp;M
Scotty Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt