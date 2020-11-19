2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Preseason Teams Announced

SEC Staff

Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 17th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams Thursday, tipping off the 2020-21 season.

Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee each have multiple selections. In all, 34 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

The 2020-21 campaign begins November 25, with conference play set to begin December 29. The 2021 SEC Tournament will be March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

A list of the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Trendon Watford – LSU

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Desi Sills – Arkansas

Scottie Lewis – Florida

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Dru Smith – Missouri

Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina

Savion Flagg – Texas A,amp;M

Scotty Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt