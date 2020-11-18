Your Thursday Briefing

A quarter of a million Americans have died from Covid-19

The U.S. passed another grim milestone on Wednesday, hitting 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other country worldwide. The number is expected to keep climbing steeply, with experts predicting a forthcoming daily toll of 2,000 or more deaths.

There have been more than 11.5 million cases in the country, up from some 6.9 million on Sept. 22, according to a New York Times database.

Public health experts cited the lack of a national strategy as a primary reason for the country’s high caseload and death toll. Instead, a patchwork of state-by-state measures is being put in place to combat the virus crisis.

There is a slender silver lining: The rising cases have hastened the testing of vaccines that could eventually end the pandemic and have allowed the drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna to accelerate the testing of their vaccines, which both appear to be very effective at preventing Covid-19.