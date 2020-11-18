You Adds 11 New Cast Members For Season 3

Tati Gabrielle and Dylan Arnold have both been cast in series regular roles for season three. Gabrielle, known for The 100 and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will play Marienne, a smart, no-nonsense librarian who is very observant and doesn’t let much get by her. Arnold will play Theo, a college student with a strained and complicated relationship with his stepfather.

The rest of the new cast includes Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Christopher O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer and Jack Fisher.

They join previously announced cast members Scott Speedman, Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle.

For full descriptions of all the new characters and a rundown of everything we know about season three so far, scroll down!