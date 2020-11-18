Xi says China must rely on innovation-driven growth model By

© . Leaders of APEC economies and business executives speak at the CEO Dialogue forum via video link ahead of the leaders’ summit
BEIJING () – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China must rely on a growth model driven by innovation while continuing to deepen so-called supply-side reforms.
Xi also called for stronger policy coordination among international communities, saying globalisation is “irreversible” and that China will not engage in “de-coupling”.
Xi made the comments in a keynote speech delivered via video at the APEC CEO Dialogues, ahead of a leaders’ virtual summit on the future Of international Cooperation on Friday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.