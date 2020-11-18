Where to buy PS5: Tracking how to find a PlayStation 5 now

Want to buy a PS5? Well, so do millions of other people and the stock levels that we’ve seen so far are tight. Every time a retailer puts stock up for sale, it sells out super quickly. The longest we’ve seen them stay in stock is like 15 – 20 minutes, and that’s at random times, so finding one for yourself can be a difficult task. Sony has warned that it will be difficult to find stock, but retailers are promising more is coming.

When are retailers releasing new PS5 stock?

Updated, November 18 @ 7pm ET

In the UK, it is now November 19, so the PS5 is now available to pre-order and you can find all the details on stores and availability below.

In the U.S., Walmart announced that it will have more PS5 stock starting at 3pm ET on Thursday, November 19.

Walmart will have more PS5 stock on Wednesday, November 25 at 7pm ET ahead of Black Friday. Amazon UK will also have the PS5 in-stock on November 19 as the console launches that day in some European territories. It’s unclear when exactly other retailers are expecting more stock, but you’ll probably want to keep a close eye out around Black Friday.

Where to buy PS5 in the US

In the U.S., there are a bunch of retailers that are selling the PlayStation 5, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and others. They all seem to be dropping more availability at random times, and Sony has not yet confirmed a second wave of when all the retailers should have some for people to order. We’ve linked below to all the options, so be sure to check them often.

Where to buy PS5 Digital Edition in the US

The PS5 Digital Edition is available for $399. It packs the same specs as the PS5 minus the 4K UHD disc drive. Retailers should be getting stock throughout the day, so keep an eye out and keep refreshing this page.

Where to buy PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in Canada

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at $629.99 CAD / $499.99 CAD.

Where to buy PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in the UK

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at £449.99 / £359.99. The consoles aren’t available in Europe until November 19, 2020.

Not to leave those across the pond out of the fun, Amazon UK will have PS5 consoles available. Those in Europe can snag a console starting on November 19. £449 at Amazon UK

£359 at Amazon UK

Where to buy PS5 accessories in the US

Sony unveiled a line of accessories to accompany the PS5 at its official reveal event. These include a DualSense charging station, wireless headset, media remote, and camera. These PS5 accessories are now available to buy at the following prices:

DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – Buy now | US$69.99

PULSE 3D wireless headset — Buy now | US$99.99

HD Camera — Buy now | US$59.99

Media Remote — Buy now | US$29.99

DualSense Charging Station — Buy now | US$29.99

Tips for buying a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition

There are a few things you can do to make sure you’re ready for when PS5s are back in stock.

Create an account on the website you are purchasing from, like Amazon or Best Buy. Update all of your information, including address and billing info. Stay logged in and keep refreshing the page, even if it says “Out of stock.” Use a stock tracking tool like Honey or CamelCamelCamel.

Creating an account makes the checkout process go a lot faster. With your information already in the system, you won’t need to worry about filling in those pesky shipping and billing forms.

Which PS5 games you should buy?