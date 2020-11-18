When Yami Gautam revealed the most interesting gadget she owns

Yami Gautam is currently busy shooting in Dharamshala for her upcoming project Bhoot Police. The actress will be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the film. The shooting of the film is on in full swing and Yami has been sharing several pictures and videos from her time in the hills. We came across an interview of the actress where she spoke about not being a gadget freak and only being active on social media because it has become a part of the game. She had said, “No, I’m not a gadget freak. But can’t help it as we’re living in an age of technology. I’m there on all the social networking sites as it plays an important role.We travel a lot and don’t get enough time to spend with our family and so we have to take out pictures, videos, also bother about things like which are the HD quality phones. So, I’m very much a part of these typical things.”

The actress was further asked to name the most interesting gadget she owns, to which she said, “For fitness, I’ve just bought a watch which keeps a track of how many calories I burn, what’s my heart rate, which is very fascinating.”