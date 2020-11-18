What time does NBA Draft start today? Live TV coverage, schedule, pick order for Rounds 1-2

The 2020 NBA Draft officially begins on Wednesday, a full five months later than it typically does.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets possess the top-three picks in this year’s draft, but there is likely to be a lot of movement in the draft order this year as the 2020 draft is void of any immediate, guaranteed NBA stars.

While there’s no Ja Morant or Zion Williamson to be had, this year’s draft is particularly deep with prospects who could contribute right away or in the near future. Familiar college stars like Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and Obi Toppin will likely go early, as will other players such as LaMelo Ball, Deni Advija and Killian Hayes who spent the last year playing overseas.

Below is all you need to watch Wednesday’s broadcast of the 2020 NBA Draft, including a complete order of the 60 picks:

What time does the NBA Draft start today?

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 18

: Wednesday, Nov. 18 Start time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: Watch ESPN app, fuboTV

Coverage of the 2020 NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Pre-draft coverage on the network starts a little earlier at 7:30 p.m.

Teams have five minutes in the first round to make their selection, followed by two minutes for picks 31-60 in the second round. Previous drafts have typically lasted about four hours.

What channel is the NBA Draft on today?

TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: Watch ESPN app, fuboTV

ESPN is the exclusive home to the 2020 NBA Draft.

Due to COVID-19, the draft has been moved from Barclays Center in New York City to ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. NBA Commissioner will announce Round 1 selections before Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum annouces selections in Round 2.

This year’s draft panelists for ESPN include host Rece Davis, analysts Jay Bilas, Jay Williams and Mike Schmitz, reporter Malika Andrews, Rachel Nichols as a player interviewer and Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks providing news and front-office updates.

NBA Draft live stream

NBA Draft live steams can be found on multiple platforms and can be viewed on multiple devices. As for live TV streaming services, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and AT,amp;T TV Now all carry ESPN.

For those with a cable subscription, any device that has the Watch ESPN app (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PS4 and Roku) will have access to the 2020 NBA Draft by authentication with participating TV providers.

Platform NBA Draft? Cable/satellite login needed? fuboTV Yes No YouTube TV Yes No Hulu + Live TV Yes No Sling TV Yes No AT,amp;T TV Now Yes No Xbox (ESPN Apps) Yes Yes PS4 (ESPN Apps) Yes Yes Amazon Fire TV (ESPN Apps) Yes Yes Android TV (ESPN Apps) Yes Yes Apple TV (ESPN Apps) Yes Yes Roku (ESPN Apps) Yes Yes Mobile devices/tablets (ESPN Apps) Yes Yes Computers ( ESPN.com/Watch) Yes Yes

NBA Draft order

First round

Pick Team 1. Timberwolves 2. Warriors 3. Hornets 4. Bulls 5. Cavaliers 6. Hawks 7. Pistons 8. Knicks 9. Wizards 10. Suns 11. Spurs 12. Kings 13. Pelicans 14. Celtics (via Grizzlies) 15. Magic 16. Trail Blazers — traded to Rockets 17. Timberwolves (via Nets) 18. Mavericks 19. Nets 20. Heat 21. 76ers (via Thunder) 22. Nuggets (via Rockets) 23. Jazz 24. Bucks (via Pacers) — traded to Pelicans 25. Thunder (via Nuggets) 26. Celtics 27. Knicks (via Clippers) 28. Lakers — traded to Thunder 29. Raptors 30. Celtics (via Bucks)

Second round