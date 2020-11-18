Waves Enterprise releases blockchain voting platform to the public By Cointelegraph

Waves Enterprise releases blockchain voting platform to the public
Waves Enterprise, the business-focused spin-off of the Waves project, announced on the public release of its blockchain voting system primarily aimed at corporations and board governance.
The Waves system uses blockchain at every step of the voting process, as votes are recorded and then counted with full cryptographic guarantees. Homomorphic encryption is used to accurately tally votes without having to reveal the identity of the person who cast each ballot.
